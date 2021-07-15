Mission and vision

Our vision

Coming Soon!

Who we serve

At the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City and our 10 community-based outpatient clinics, we offer a variety of health services to meet the needs of our nation's Veterans. Our other health care facilities include Valor House, a 72-room home for Veterans transitioning from “homeless to hopeful,” and Fisher House, a home away from home where Veterans’ families can stay, free of charge, while their loved one receives treatment.