Chaplain services
VA Salt Lake City's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 801-582-1565, ext. 4280.
Nondenominational Chapel
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Drive
Building 1
Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Address
Map of Salt Lake City campus
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4280
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Services
