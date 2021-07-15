Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 801-582-1565, ext. 4280.

Nondenominational Chapel

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center

500 Foothill Drive

Building 1

Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Address

Map of Salt Lake City campus

Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4280

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT

Services

Coming soon