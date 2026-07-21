Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Salt Lake City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Salt Lake City health care.
Mailing address
George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Main phone numbers
Local: 801-582-1565
Toll-free: 800-613-4012, select 0
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
2 East Inpatient Services
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1780
3 East Clinics
Urology | Vascular Surgery | Wheelchair Mobility | ENT
Plastic Surgery General Surgery | Wound & Ostomy PM&R EMG
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1600
3 West Surgical Ward
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1699
4 East Clinics
Ophthalmology | Neurosurgery Optometry | Orthopedics | Thoracic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1122
4 North Tower
Dermatology | GI | Liver
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1236
Ambulatory Medicine Unit (AMU) Hematology Oncology
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1711
Appointment Scheduling
Phone: 801-582-1565, Option 2
Audiology / Speech Therapy
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1285
Blood Draw Lab
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4555
Cardiology (schedule through Int. Medicine ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2396
Cardiology Transplant (schedule appointment ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4543
Caregiver Support
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 6317
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1241 or 801-582-1565, ext. 1255
Communications and Public Affairs
Phone: 801-584-1252
Community Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1259
Compensation and Pension
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1036
Customer Service
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1900
Dental Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1206
Dermatology
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext 1236
Dialysis / Renal
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3828
EEG Lab Scheduling
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1769
EKG Lab
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2399
Emergency Department
Phone: 801-584-1205
EMG Lab (schedule through Int. Medicine ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1600
Enrollment Office
Phone: 801-584-2585
G – M
Geriatric Extended Care - Purchased Home Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3148
Fax:
Email: VHASLCGECPHCCOORDINATION@va.gov
Homeless Veteran Program
Phone: 877-424-3838
Community Coordinator Intake for Homeless Veterans Phone: 801-990-9999
Home Oxygen Equipment
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5260
Infectious Disease
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5262
Endocrinology: 801-582-1565, ext. 1678
HIV: 801-582-1565, ext. 2446
Information Desk
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4631
Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1630
Internal Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2569
Low Vision Rehab Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1574
Military 2VA
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5219 or 801-582-1565, ext. 5246 or 801-582-1565, ext. 4264
MRI / CT Scan
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2354 or 801-582-1565, ext. 2364
N – Z
Nuclear Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1266
Nutrition Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5447
Optician / Eye Glasses (4 East)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1122
Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 801-584-1255
Patient Billing
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2547
Patient Education
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4286 or 801-582-1565, ext. 4289
Pharmacy Area
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1382 or 801-582-1565, ext. 2525
Pharmacy Refill
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1382
Physical / Occupational Therapy
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1575
Podiatry
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4826
Police Services
Off Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 801-584-1287
On Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 1414 or 4444
Off Campus for Fire or Medical (From VA Phone): 9 then 911
To e-mail questions or potential crime tips: SLCPoliceCrimeTips@va.gov
Primary Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1866
Prosthetics
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1220
Pulmonary (Schedule through Int. Medicine ext.2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1238
Radiology / X-Ray
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1225
Release of Information
Phone: 801-584-1258
Renal
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3828
Respiratory Care Center
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1238
Sleep Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2841
Smoking Cessation Program
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2800
Substance Abuse Program
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1840 or 801-582-1565, ext. 5405
Suicide Prevention Local Team
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2786
Telemetry
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1002
Transfer and Lodging Center
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5626
Travel Office
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1420
Vet Centers
Salt Lake City: 801-266-1499
Provo: 801-377-1117
St. George: 435-673-4494
Pocatello, ID: 208-522-5712
Veterans Benefits Administration Disability Claims
Phone: 800-827-1000
Utah Dept. of Veterans and Military Affairs: 801-326-2372
Veteran Service Organizations
American Legion: 801-326-2380
Disabled American Veterans: 801-326-2375
Veterans of Foreign Wars: 801-326-2385
Veteran Transportation
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1079 or 801-582-1565, ext. 1027
Vocational Rehabilitation
Phone: 801-326-2431
Women Veterans Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2685
Medical Records
Requesting records maintained by VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System
Release of Information
Phone:
Fax:
Mail:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84148
Website: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/medical-records-office/
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Email: VHASLCFOIA@va.gov
Release of Information Fax:
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section of the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Visit link: VA Freedom of Information Act
Media and Press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System.
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1955
Email: jeremy.laird@va.gov
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 6606
Email: Jared.Burgamy@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 801-582-1565 and ask for the administrator on duty.
News releases: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/news-releases/
Stories: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/stories/
Information for first responders
You can use these VA contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Veterans Crisis Line
Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.
Phone: 988, select 1
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
We provide Veterans with health care services at 11 locations in Utah, Nevada and Idaho.
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Main phone: 801-582-1565
Mental health clinic: 801-582-1565 x1255
View our clinic locations and contact information.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhaslcpublicaffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018