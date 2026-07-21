Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Salt Lake City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Salt Lake City health care.

Mailing address

George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Main phone numbers

Local: 801-582-1565
Toll-free: 800-613-4012, select 0

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711

A – F

2 East Inpatient Services
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1780

3 East Clinics
Urology | Vascular Surgery | Wheelchair Mobility | ENT
Plastic Surgery General Surgery | Wound & Ostomy PM&R EMG
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1600

3 West Surgical Ward
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1699

4 East Clinics
Ophthalmology | Neurosurgery Optometry | Orthopedics | Thoracic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1122

4 North Tower
Dermatology | GI | Liver
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1236

Ambulatory Medicine Unit (AMU) Hematology Oncology
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1711

Appointment Scheduling
Phone: 801-582-1565, Option 2

Audiology / Speech Therapy
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1285

Blood Draw Lab
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4555

Cardiology (schedule through Int. Medicine ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2396

Cardiology Transplant (schedule appointment ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4543

Caregiver Support
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 6317

Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1241 or 801-582-1565, ext. 1255

Communications and Public Affairs
Phone: 801-584-1252

Community Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1259

Compensation and Pension
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1036

Customer Service
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1900

Dental Clinic Option 0)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1206

Dermatology
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext 1236 

Dialysis / Renal
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3828

EEG Lab Scheduling
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1769

EKG Lab
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2399

Emergency Department
Phone: 801-584-1205

EMG Lab (schedule through Int. Medicine ext. 2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1600

Enrollment Office
Phone: 801-584-2585

G – M

Geriatric Extended Care - Purchased Home Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3148
Fax:
Email: VHASLCGECPHCCOORDINATION@va.gov

Homeless Veteran Program
Phone: 877-424-3838
Community Coordinator Intake for Homeless Veterans Phone: 801-990-9999

Home Oxygen Equipment
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5260

Infectious Disease
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5262
Endocrinology: 801-582-1565, ext. 1678
HIV: 801-582-1565, ext. 2446

Information Desk
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4631

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1630

Internal Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2569

Low Vision Rehab Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1574

Military 2VA
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5219 or 801-582-1565, ext. 5246 or 801-582-1565, ext. 4264

MRI / CT Scan
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2354 or 801-582-1565, ext. 2364

N – Z

Nuclear Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1266

Nutrition Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5447

Optician / Eye Glasses (4 East)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1122

Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
Phone: 801-584-1255

Patient Billing
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2547

Patient Education
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4286 or 801-582-1565, ext. 4289

Pharmacy Area
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1382 or 801-582-1565, ext. 2525

Pharmacy Refill
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1382

Physical / Occupational Therapy
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1575

Podiatry
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 4826

Police Services
Off Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 801-584-1287
On Campus to VA Police Dispatch: 1414 or 4444
Off Campus for Fire or Medical (From VA Phone): 9 then 911
To e-mail questions or potential crime tips: SLCPoliceCrimeTips@va.gov

Primary Care
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1866

Prosthetics
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1220

Pulmonary (Schedule through Int. Medicine ext.2569)
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1238

Radiology / X-Ray
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1225

Release of Information
Phone: 801-584-1258

Renal
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 3828

Respiratory Care Center
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1238

Sleep Medicine
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2841

Smoking Cessation Program
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2800

Substance Abuse Program
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1840 or 801-582-1565, ext. 5405

Suicide Prevention Local Team
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2786

Telemetry
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1002

Transfer and Lodging Center
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 5626

Travel Office
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1420

Vet Centers
Salt Lake City: 801-266-1499
Provo: 801-377-1117
St. George: 435-673-4494
Pocatello, ID: 208-522-5712

Veterans Benefits Administration Disability Claims
Phone: 800-827-1000
Utah Dept. of Veterans and Military Affairs: 801-326-2372

Veteran Service Organizations
American Legion: 801-326-2380
Disabled American Veterans: 801-326-2375
Veterans of Foreign Wars: 801-326-2385

Veteran Transportation
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1079 or 801-582-1565, ext. 1027

Vocational Rehabilitation
Phone: 801-326-2431

Women Veterans Clinic
Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 2685

Medical Records

Requesting records maintained by VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System

Release of Information

Phone: 
Fax: 
Mail:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
500 Foothill Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Website: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/medical-records-office/

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Email: VHASLCFOIA@va.gov
Release of Information Fax:  

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section of the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Visit link: VA Freedom of Information Act 

Media and Press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System.

Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 1955
Email: jeremy.laird@va.gov

Phone: 801-582-1565, ext. 6606
Email: Jared.Burgamy@va.gov 

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 801-582-1565 and ask for the administrator on duty.

News releases: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/news-releases/
Stories: https://www.va.gov/salt-lake-city-health-care/stories/

Information for first responders

You can use these VA contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.

Veterans Crisis Line

Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.
Phone: 988, select 1

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

We provide Veterans with health care services at 11 locations in Utah, Nevada and Idaho.

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Main phone: 801-582-1565
Mental health clinic: 801-582-1565 x1255

View our clinic locations and contact information.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhaslcpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online:  https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 