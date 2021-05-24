Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Employees of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System go above and beyond the call of duty to meet and even exceed patient expectations. We welcome your feedback.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Salt Lake City health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Salt Lake City health care.

Mailing address

George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center

500 Foothill Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84148

Main phone numbers

Local: 801-582-1565

Toll-free: 800-613-4012, select 0

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: : dial 711