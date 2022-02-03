Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall.
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EST
Virtual Meeting
SLC , UT
- Free
Please join our Women’s Health staff as we answer your questions about resources, services, and more for women Veterans. We invite your feedback to help us better understand your needs, so that we can insure comprehensive services to women Veterans.
Join the meeting on your smartphone, computer, or tablet here.
Or call 1-833-558-0712 or 1-404-397-1596
Meeting Access Code: 2761 777 2588
For more information about the Virtual Town Hall contact the Women Veterans Program at 801-582-1565, ext. 4510.