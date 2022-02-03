 Skip to Content

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall.

A group of three women

When
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EST
Where

Virtual Meeting

SLC , UT

Cost
Free

Please join our Women’s Health staff as we answer your questions about resources, services, and more for women Veterans. We invite your feedback to help us better understand your needs, so that we can insure comprehensive services to women Veterans.

Join the meeting on your smartphone, computer, or tablet here.

Or call 1-833-558-0712 or 1-404-397-1596

Meeting Access Code: 2761 777 2588

For more information about the Virtual Town Hall contact the Women Veterans Program at 801-582-1565, ext. 4510.

