VA Salt Lake City Job Fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 550, Deer Valley Room
- Cost
- Free
Make it your mission to serve Veterans. Come work at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
Hiring for:
- MSA-Clinical Receptionist
- Housekeeping Aids
- Nurses
- Surgical Scrub Techs
- Many other job opportunities
Bring your resume for quickest results. Create your USAJobs profile in advance at www.usajobs.gov
We offer:
- Vacation days
- 13 days of sick leave/ year
- 11 paid holiday/ year
- Federal retirement plan
- Thrift Savings Plan (410k) 5% matching
- Comprehensive benefits
- Flexible schedules
This job fair is open to all interested applicants.