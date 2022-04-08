 Skip to Content

VA Salt Lake City Job Fair

When
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. MT
Where

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 550, Deer Valley Room

Cost
Free

Make it your mission to serve Veterans. Come work at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. 

Hiring for:

  • MSA-Clinical Receptionist
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Nurses
  • Surgical Scrub Techs
  • Many other job opportunities

Bring your resume for quickest results.  Create your USAJobs profile in advance at www.usajobs.gov

We offer:

  • Vacation days
  • 13 days of sick leave/ year
  • 11 paid holiday/ year
  • Federal retirement plan
  • Thrift Savings Plan (410k) 5% matching
  • Comprehensive benefits
  • Flexible schedules

This job fair is open to all interested applicants. 

