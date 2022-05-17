VA2K!
- When
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MT
- Where
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8
- Cost
- Free
Everyone is welcome to walk or roll during this 12th annual event.
Join us outside Building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center located at 500 Foothill Drive
Please consider a donation to help support our homeless Veterans.
Current Needs List:
- Cellphone chargers
- Bug spray
- Cockroach spray
- Blankets
- Ponchos
- Flashlights
- Backpacks
- Sheets (twin)
- Weighted blankets
- Men’s underwear
- Women’s underwear
- Men’s hooded sweatshirts and sweats
- Men’s shoes
- Cat/Dog food
- Cat litter
- U-locks for bikes
- Sunscreen
- First Aid Kits
For questions about donations please contact Voluntary Services at 801-582-1565, ext. 1241.