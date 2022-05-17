 Skip to Content

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. MT
Where

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8

Cost
Free

Everyone is welcome to walk or roll during this 12th annual event.

Join us outside Building 8 on the campus of the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center located at 500 Foothill Drive

Please consider a donation to help support our homeless Veterans.

Current Needs List:

 

  • Cellphone chargers
  • Bug spray
  • Cockroach spray
  • Blankets
  • Ponchos
  • Flashlights
  • Backpacks
  • Sheets (twin)
  • Weighted blankets
  • Men’s underwear
  • Women’s underwear
  • Men’s hooded sweatshirts and sweats
  • Men’s shoes
  • Cat/Dog food
  • Cat litter
  • U-locks for bikes
  • Sunscreen
  • First Aid Kits

 

For questions about donations please contact Voluntary Services at 801-582-1565, ext. 1241.

 

