Women Veterans Program Road Show | Spanish Fork
VA Salt Lake City HCS Women Veterans Program Road Show
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
380 N. Main St
Spanish Fork , UT
- Cost
- Free
We’re bringing the information to you! Stop by the Road Show to learn about VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s services and other VA resources for Women Veterans throughout Utah.
- Free Massages and Acupuncture
- Games & Giveaways!
- Speak to Women Veterans Program Experts
For more information contact:
Kayla White, VASLC Women’s Health Program Specialist 801-582-1565, Ext. 2171