Women Veterans Program Road Show | Spanish Fork

Art of woman talking into megaphone

VA Salt Lake City HCS Women Veterans Program Road Show

When
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. MT
Where

380 N. Main St

Spanish Fork , UT

Cost
Free

We’re bringing the information to you! Stop by the Road Show to learn about VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s services and other VA resources for Women Veterans throughout Utah. 

  • Free Massages and Acupuncture
  • Games & Giveaways!
  • Speak to Women Veterans Program Experts

For more information contact:
Kayla White, VASLC Women’s Health Program Specialist 801-582-1565, Ext. 2171

