Women Veterans Program Road Show | St. George
Women Veterans Program Road Show
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. MT
- Where
-
1664 South Dixie Drive
St. George , UT
- Cost
- Free
We’re bringing the information to you! Stop by the Road Show to learn about VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s services and other VA resources for Women Veterans throughout Utah.
- Free Massages and Acupuncture
- Games & Giveaways!
- Speak to Women Veterans Program Experts
For more information contact:
Kayla White, VASLC Women’s Health Program Specialist 801-582-1565, Ext. 2171