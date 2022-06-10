Women Veterans Program Road Show | St. George

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic Veterans is being done in our Emergency Department.

Moderna and J&J booster shots and initial series vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Vaccines are available in the blue clinic (primary care) from 730 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays). Coronavirus vaccines information.

All patients must check in at the Main Lobby, Bldg. 16, or Bldg. 590. Health screening is still in place and masks are mandatory. At this time we are allowing one visitor per Veteran. Please no persons under the age of 18.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Get updates on affected services and facilities