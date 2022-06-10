 Skip to Content

Women Veterans Program Road Show | St. George

Women speaking into a megaphone

Women Veterans Program Road Show

When
Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. MT
Where

1664 South Dixie Drive

St. George , UT

Cost
Free

We’re bringing the information to you! Stop by the Road Show to learn about VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s services and other VA resources for Women Veterans throughout Utah.

  • Free Massages and Acupuncture
  • Games & Giveaways!
  • Speak to Women Veterans Program Experts

For more information contact:
Kayla White, VASLC Women’s Health Program Specialist  801-582-1565, Ext. 2171

See all events

Last updated: