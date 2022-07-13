George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Farmer's Market
When:
Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8 Picnic area outside Canteen
Cost:
Free
Fresh produce, food trucks , live music, and more.
11am to 1:30pm every Wednesday from August 3 - September 7
New at the produce stand:
- SNAP (Food Stamp) benefits accepted!
- Double-Up: Get double the fresh produce for SNAP dollars!
- Produce Rx participants: Buy fresh produce with Produce Rx vouchers!
For more information contact Joan Heusser at 801-582-1565
