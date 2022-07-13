 Skip to Content

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center Farmer's Market

Boxes of plums, peaches, and pears.

When:

Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Repeats

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8 Picnic area outside Canteen

Cost:

Free

Fresh produce, food trucks , live music, and more.

11am to 1:30pm every Wednesday from August 3 - September 7

New at the produce stand:

  • SNAP (Food Stamp) benefits accepted!
  • Double-Up:  Get double the fresh produce for SNAP dollars!
  • Produce Rx participants:  Buy fresh produce with Produce Rx vouchers! 

For more information contact Joan Heusser at 801-582-1565

Wed. Aug 3, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 10, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 17, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 24, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 31, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 7, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: