Whole Health Meet & Greet

Veteran singing and playing guitar.

VA Salt Lake City, Veterans, Whole Health

When:

Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm UTC

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Gem Court Garden

Cost:

Free

Come and join the Whole Health Team gather on Tuesday, August 30th in the Gem Court Garden from 10AM-2PM.  

Providers and veterans are invited to come and visit with our Whole Health providers and view the services available to veteran's within Whole Health.  Please join us for light refreshments, games, and music.  

We look forward to seeing you there!!!  

