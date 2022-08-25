Whole Health Meet & Greet
VA Salt Lake City, Veterans, Whole Health
When:
Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm UTC
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Gem Court Garden
Cost:
Free
Come and join the Whole Health Team gather on Tuesday, August 30th in the Gem Court Garden from 10AM-2PM.
Providers and veterans are invited to come and visit with our Whole Health providers and view the services available to veteran's within Whole Health. Please join us for light refreshments, games, and music.
