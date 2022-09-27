 Skip to Content
Women Veterans Open House

Women Veterans Open House

When:

Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg. 550, 1st Floor

Cost:

Free

Calling all women Veterans to join us to learn about the high quality and comprehensive care the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides specifically for women.

  • Chat with our enrollment specialist aboutVA health benefits
  • Speak with women’s health specialists
  • Free give-a-ways
  • Join us for a baby shower in honor of all women Veteran mothers
