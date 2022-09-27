Women Veterans Open House
Women Veterans Open House
When:
Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg. 550, 1st Floor
Cost:
Free
Calling all women Veterans to join us to learn about the high quality and comprehensive care the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System provides specifically for women.
- Chat with our enrollment specialist aboutVA health benefits
- Speak with women’s health specialists
- Free give-a-ways
- Join us for a baby shower in honor of all women Veteran mothers