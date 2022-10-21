VA Take Back Day

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic Veterans is being done in our Emergency Department.

The George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City is offering the new bivalent booster in our drive-thru vaccination clinic. Clinic is open 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Monday-Friday (except for holidays) and is located at Building 2 circle. (Click here for campus map) The booster and the flu vaccine are available at the drive-thru.

Initial series vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Vaccines are available in the blue clinic (primary care) from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays). Coronavirus vaccines information.

If you are a patient at one of our community clinics, please call your clinic for vaccination details.

Masks are mandatory in all health care buildings. At this time we are allowing one visitor per Veteran. Please no persons under the age of 18.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Get updates on affected services and facilities