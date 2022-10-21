 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Take Back Day

RX Take Back Day

VA Medication Take Back Days

When:

Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Lobby of main medical center

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, on designated VA Medication Take Back Days.

Safely drop off  unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 29.

If you can’t attend a VA Medication Take Back Day, there are year-round drug disposal options available to you. Visit the DEA Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate an authorized collector in your area.

See more events

Last updated: