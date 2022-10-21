VA Take Back Day
VA Medication Take Back Days
When:
Sat. Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Lobby of main medical center
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, on designated VA Medication Take Back Days.
Safely drop off unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 29.
If you can't attend a VA Medication Take Back Day, there are year-round drug disposal options available to you. Visit the DEA Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate an authorized collector in your area.