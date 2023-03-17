St. George PACT Act Awareness Event & Open House

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic Veterans is being done in our Emergency Department.

Initial series vaccines and booster are still available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Vaccines are available in the blue clinic from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays). Coronavirus vaccines information. If you are a patient at one of our community clinics, please call your clinic for vaccination details.

Masks are mandatory in all health care buildings. Visitors are welcome for both inpatient and outpatient patients. For complete details read our visitation policy guidelines.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Get updates on affected services and facilities