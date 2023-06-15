2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show | Spanish Fork
VA Salt Lake City HCS Women Veterans Program Road Show
When:
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
VFW Post 6395
380 N. Main St
Spanish Fork , UT
Cost:
Free
We’re bringing the information to you!
- Learn about health care service for women Veterans
- Speak with Women's Health professionals
- Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
- Pick up some goodies.
No registration required!
Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for additional information: 801-582-1565 ext. 2025