2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show | Spanish Fork

VA Salt Lake City HCS Women Veterans Program Road Show

When:

Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

VFW Post 6395

380 N. Main St

Spanish Fork , UT

Cost:

Free

We’re bringing the information to you!

  • Learn about health care service for women Veterans
  • Speak with Women's Health professionals
  • Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
  • Pick up some goodies.

No registration required!

 Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for additional information: 801-582-1565 ext. 2025

