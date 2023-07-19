Women Veterans Program Road Show
Learn about health care services for women Veterans at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System 2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show.
When:
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm MT
Where:
College of Eastern Idaho, Building 3: John E. Christofferson Multi-Purpose Building
1600 S 25th E
Idaho Falls, ID
Cost:
Free
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
- Learn about health care services for women Veterans
- Speak with Women's Health professionals
- Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
- Raffles and other goodies!
No registration required
Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for location and additional information:
801-582-1565, ext. 2025