Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women Veterans Program Road Show

Two women Veterans render a salute.

Learn about health care services for women Veterans at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System 2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show.

When:

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm MT

Where:

College of Eastern Idaho, Building 3: John E. Christofferson Multi-Purpose Building

1600 S 25th E

Idaho Falls, ID

Cost:

Free

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show

  • Learn about health care services for women Veterans
  • Speak with Women's Health professionals
  • Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
  • Raffles and other goodies!

No registration required

Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for location and additional information:
801-582-1565, ext. 2025

