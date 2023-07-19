Skip to Content
Women Veterans Program Road Show

Group photo of women Soldiers serving in the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center

Learn about health care services for women Veterans at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System 2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show.

When:

Fri. Aug 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

Idaho State University, Veteran Student Service Center Building 6, 3rd Floor

921 S 8th Ave

Pocatello, ID

Cost:

Free

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show

  • Learn about health care services for women Veterans
  • Speak with Women's Health professionals
  • Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
  • Raffles and other goodies!

No registration required

Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for location and additional information:
801-582-1565, ext. 2025

