Women Veterans Program Road Show
Learn about health care services for women Veterans at the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System 2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show.
When:
Fri. Aug 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Idaho State University, Veteran Student Service Center Building 6, 3rd Floor
921 S 8th Ave
Pocatello, ID
Cost:
Free
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
2023 Women Veterans Program Road Show
- Learn about health care services for women Veterans
- Speak with Women's Health professionals
- Obtain information about VA enrollment and benefits
- Raffles and other goodies!
No registration required
Contact the VA Salt Lake City Women Veterans Program for location and additional information:
801-582-1565, ext. 2025