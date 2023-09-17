Drive-thru Vaccination Clinic

Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.

Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.

Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.

