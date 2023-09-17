Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic
Drive-thru Vaccination Clinic
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 2
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.
Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.
Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MTAdd to Calendar