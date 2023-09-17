Skip to Content
Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic

Nurse giving vaccination to man in car.

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Repeats

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 2

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.
Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.

Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

