Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic for Veterans
When:
Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 2 Circle
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Free flu shots available for Veterans at drive-thru clinic.
Annual flu season is here, and as we continue to battle the COVID-19, it is more important than ever to receive the annual flu vaccine.
Veterans just need to head to the main VA campus in Salt Lake City, turn into the medical center at Mario Cappechi Drive, take the first right on campus (Bennion Drive), and follow the signs to the dive-thru clinic.
Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Wed. Oct 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT