Women's Health Symposium | Oct. 19-20

Register Please use the steps below to register for either Oct. 19th or 20th.



1st page: VA TMS Self Enrollment

Select the first option: Veterans Health Administration (VHA)



2nd page: I am a…

Select the last option: Conference Attendee (those attending a VA-sponsored conference)



3rd page: My Account Information

• Please enter your personal information in the top half



Please enter the following in the “Conference Information” section:

• VA location: VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System

• VA Point of Contact First Name: Kayla

• VA Point of Contact Last Name: White

• VA Point of Contact Email Address: kayla.white@va.gov

• Point of Contact Phone Number: 801-582-1565

• Select your Accreditation Occupation Category

• Select your Preferred Accreditation

• Conference ID: 4647767 (Do not leave blank)

• Conference Name: VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Symposium

• Conference Start Date: Enter the date you will attend 10/19 or 10/20 (choose only one date)

• Conference Location: VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System



Please contact Kayla White at 801-582-1565 x 2171 with questions or trouble registering.

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System (VASLCHCS) Women’s Health Service is pleased to present our inaugural Women’s Health Symposium. Please join us for this symposium connecting health care professionals and women Veteran subject matter experts working to advance best practices in Primary Care and Behavioral Health services that meet the unique needs of women Veterans everywhere.



Free clinical training opportunity for community providers working with Women Veterans. 4 free CMEs/CEUs



When: October 19, 2023 and October 20, 2023 (register for one day) 8:00am-3:00pm

Where: Building 8, Multipurpose Center



Accreditations: ACCME, ACCME-NP, ANCC, APA, ASWB