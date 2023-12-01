Coffee with a Cop
Free cup of coffee & conversation with VASLC Police and Patient Advocates.
When:
Wed. Dec 13, 2023, 7:30 am – 9:30 am MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Main Lobby, Building 14
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join VASLC Police, Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Overdose Awareness Team, Volunteer Service, & Patient Advocates for a FREE Cup of Coffee & Donut! No Agenda & No Speeches!
Coffee with a Cop gives Veterans the opportunity to meet VASLC Police Officers and Police management for a FREE coffee, donut, and positive conversation. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your VA Police!