Coffee with a Cop

Free cup of coffee & conversation with VASLC Police and Patient Advocates.

When:

Wed. Dec 13, 2023, 7:30 am – 9:30 am MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Main Lobby, Building 14

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join VASLC Police, Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Overdose Awareness Team, Volunteer Service, & Patient Advocates for a FREE Cup of Coffee & Donut! No Agenda & No Speeches!

Coffee with a Cop gives Veterans the opportunity to meet VASLC Police Officers and Police management for a FREE coffee, donut, and positive conversation. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your VA Police!

