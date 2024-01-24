VA S.A.V.E. Training in Tooele
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System hosts S.A.V.E. training for Veterans, caregivers, and community supporters in Tooele, January 25.
When:
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm MT
Where:
Tooele Pioneer Museum Basement
47 East Vine Street
Tooele, UT
Cost:
Free
Join our VA Salt Lake City Suicide Prevention team and community partners for a free and in-person VA S.A.V.E. training. Additionally, if you served in the military and have questions about VA health care, we'll have our enrollment team there to help.
When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Where: Basement of Tooele Pioneer Museum, 47 E Vine St., Tooele, UT 84074
If you served in the military, currently serving, a caregiver, or a Veteran community supporter, you are encouraged to attend.See more events