St. George VA Clinic Grand Opening and Resource Fair

Join us for the Grand Opening of the new St George VA Clinic. We will host a brief ceremony, and immediately following the ribbon cutting, Veterans and community members are encouraged to tour the facility.

When: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, March 8

Where: New St. George VA Clinic

585 East Riverside Drive

St. George, Utah 84790



Staff from the Clinic and the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will be on hand to help answer Veterans' questions as part of an open house.

Veterans, their families, and caregiver will have the opportunity to learn more about the services offered at the St. George VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.