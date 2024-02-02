Celebration of Black History

Black History Month Event

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month.

The Rev. France Davis is the event's guest speaker.

During the 1960s, Davis participated in the Civil Rights Movement and marched from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama, promoting voting rights for African Americans. At the onset of the Civil Rights Movement. he met Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For more information head to Reverend France A. Davis's Biography (thehistorymakers.org)