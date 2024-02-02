Skip to Content

Celebration of Black History

Black History Month Event

When:

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Multipurpose Center, Building 8

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month.

The Rev. France Davis is the event's guest speaker.

During the 1960s, Davis participated in the Civil Rights Movement and marched from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama, promoting voting rights for African Americans. At the onset of the Civil Rights Movement. he met Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  For more information head to Reverend France A. Davis's Biography (thehistorymakers.org)

