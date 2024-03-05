Honoring Utah's Women Veterans: Sisters in Service
Honoring Utah's Women Veterans in the iconic Utah State Capitol Rotunda.
When:
Fri. Mar 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT
Where:
Utah State Capitol Rotunda
350 State Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Please note: The registration website is not affiliated with Veterans Health Administration. You will be directed to a domain outside of VA.gov.
The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs invites you to a special event dedicated to celebrating the service and contributions of Utah’s women Veterans. Join us in the iconic Utah State Capitol Rotunda for an evening of tribute, camaraderie, and recognition.
Light meal provided.See more events