Honoring Utah's Women Veterans: Sisters in Service

Honoring Utah's Women Veterans in the iconic Utah State Capitol Rotunda.

When:

Fri. Mar 15, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT

Where:

Utah State Capitol Rotunda

350 State Street

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

The Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs invites you to a special event dedicated to celebrating the service and contributions of Utah’s women Veterans. Join us in the iconic Utah State Capitol Rotunda for an evening of tribute, camaraderie, and recognition.

Light meal provided.

