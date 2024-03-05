Women Veteran Tele/Virtual Town Hall
Join VA Salt Lake City Health Care Leadership and The Women’s Health Service for a virtual town hall.
When:
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join VA Salt Lake City Health Care Leadership and The Women’s Health Service for a virtual town hall specifically for women Veterans. We want to hear from you! Update your contact information to ensure you receive the information needed to join the call!
The phone number and website are TBD. Please check back for updates.See more events