Women's Health Open House and Baby Shower
VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Service invites you to attend our Open House.
When:
Thu. May 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC)
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Service invites you to attend our Open House. Staff from the Women’s Clinic will be on hand to help answer Veterans' questions. Feel free to drop in at any time during the event.
- Participate in a Focus Group
- Check out the Maternity Care Station
- Enjoy activities, refreshments and more!