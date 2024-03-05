Women's Health Road Show
Come join us in Spanish Fork for a fun activity and to learn about health care services and other resources.
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
VFW Post 6395
380 N Main St
Spanish Fork, UT
Cost:
Free
Come join us for a fun activity and to learn about health care services and other resources we have available to women who have served in the military. All women who have served in the military and their guests are welcome!
Refreshments and prizes available!See more events