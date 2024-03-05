Women Veterans Support Group: Women Veterans for Women Veterans (WV2)
Where women Veterans come together to motivate, inspire, and share insights and resources with each other.
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
WV2 is where women Veterans come together to motivate, inspire, and share insights and resources with each other. We welcome all women Veterans and all conversations!
Feel free to drop in at any time during the meeting.
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. May 1, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT
Wed. Sep 4, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm MT