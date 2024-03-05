Lunch & Learn Healthy Teaching Kitchen Food Demo

Healthy Cooking Demo for National Nutrition Month at VA Salt Lake City

Join us for a live Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking class featuring a delicious green bean salad. This is a fun and interactive class where you'll get a chance to see it made, learn a new recipe, and get a sample of tasty food.

Presented by: Jayne Bois, CDCES one of our local SLC dietitians

When: 3/7/24 from 12-12:30pm MST

Where: Building 8 Multipurpose Center (MPC)