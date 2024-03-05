Skip to Content

Lunch & Learn Healthy Teaching Kitchen Food Demo

Healthy Cooking Demo for National Nutrition Month at VA Salt Lake City

When:

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8, Multipurpose Center (MPC)

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us for a live Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking class featuring a delicious green bean salad. This is a fun and interactive class where you'll get a chance to see it made, learn a new recipe, and get a sample of tasty food.

Presented by: Jayne Bois, CDCES one of our local SLC dietitians

