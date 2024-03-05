Skip to Content

2024 National Nutrition Month Booths & Activities

Meet our VASLC Dietitians for National Nutrition Month

When:

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Main Lobby

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Stop by George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center and say hello to your local SLC dietitians! Learn about resources for Veterans and participate in Nutrition Jeopardy.  Food samples and recipes will be provided!

Last updated: