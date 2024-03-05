Skip to Content

2024 National Nutrition Month Booths & Activities

Meet our VASLC Dietitians for National Nutrition Month

When:

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 16, Lobby

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Stop by George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center and say hello to your local SLC dietitians! Learn about resources for Veterans and participate in Nutrition Jeopardy.  Food samples and recipes will be provided!

Main Hospital Entrance: 3/7/24 from 10:30-1:30pm MST

Building 16: 3/20/24 from 10:30-1:30pm MST

 Building 5 Food Pantry: 3/22/24 from 11:30-1:30pm MST

