2024 National Nutrition Month Booths & Activities
Meet our VASLC Dietitians for National Nutrition Month
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm MT
Where:
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 5, Food Pantry
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Stop by George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center and say hello to your local SLC dietitians! Learn about resources for Veterans and participate in Nutrition Jeopardy. Food samples and recipes will be provided!
Main Hospital Entrance: 3/7/24 from 10:30-1:30pm MST
Building 16: 3/20/24 from 10:30-1:30pm MST
Building 5 Food Pantry: 3/22/24 from 11:30-1:30pm MST