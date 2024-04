Woman Veteran Night Out When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm MT Where: Granite Library Meeting Room 3331 S 500 E South Salt Lake, UT Get directions on Google Maps to Granite Library Meeting Room Cost: Free





Cost: Free- no registration required

Description:

Join The VA Salt Lake City Women’s Health Service in partnership with the American Red Cross for a Women Veterans Night out.

Speak to Women’s Health and Enrollment specialists

Enjoy an evening of crafts, conversation, sisterhood, and more!

Guests of veterans are welcome