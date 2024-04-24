Whole Health Open House | Day 1

VA Salt Lake Whole Health Open House

When: Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm MT Where: Building 550, First Floor, Suite 100 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Get directions on Google Maps to George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Join VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and our Whole Health team for an open house at the George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center campus, Building 550, April 29 and 30.

Veterans, caregivers, volunteers and staff are all welcome. Learn about and experience available offerings at VASLC's Whole Health Service.

This is an event you don't want to miss!

See below for our full schedule.

Note: all times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).



April 29 (Day 1)

1:30 pm - 1:55 pm: Mindfulness Body Scan

2:00 pm - 2:25 pm: Personal Health Inventory with the Health Coach

2:30 pm - 2:50 pm: Mindfulness/Meditation Practice

3:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Yoga (1 full hour, spots limited)



April 30 (Day 2)

11:00 am - 11:30 am: iRest Yoga

11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Compassion Practice

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm: Biofeedback

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm: Dietitian Cooking Demo

12:30 pm - 1:00 pm: Tai-Chi

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm: Horses Helping Veterans Info Session

1:30 pm - 1:50 pm: Joyful Movement

2:00 pm - 2:25 pm: Personal Health Inventory with the Health Coach



Did you know that nearly 2 million Veterans have started their journey to better health and wellness through VA’s Whole Health, available at VA facilities nationwide.

VA Whole Healthcare extends care beyond symptoms and diagnoses addressing well-being and self-care in all areas of life. This includes conventional and complementary therapies and help with self-care.



