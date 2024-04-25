Price VA Clinic - Veteran Resource Fair
Resource Fair in Price, UT for Veterans, families, and caregivers
When:
Wed. May 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
189 South 600 West, Suite B
Price, UT
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn about the resources offered at the Price VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. The VA Benefits will assist with claims for disabilities caused by military service. Please join us for the VA Benefits Fair.
-Speak with local health care system leaders
-Enroll for VA Healthcare
-Taking pictures for VA Health Identification Cards (VHICs)
-Help with benefits claims from VBA
-Learn more about the PACT Act