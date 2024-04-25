Price VA Clinic - Veteran Resource Fair

Resource Fair in Price, UT for Veterans, families, and caregivers

When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: 189 South 600 West, Suite B Price, UT Get directions on Google Maps to Price VA Clinic Cost: Free





Veterans, families, and caregivers come learn about the resources offered at the Price VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. The VA Benefits will assist with claims for disabilities caused by military service. Please join us for the VA Benefits Fair.

-Speak with local health care system leaders

-Enroll for VA Healthcare

-Taking pictures for VA Health Identification Cards (VHICs)

-Help with benefits claims from VBA

-Learn more about the PACT Act