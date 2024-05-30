Adaptive Sports Cycle Clinic June 6-8, 2024

RSVP

Starting points

We strongly encourage attending the first day, as the clinic will have other starting points on days two and three. Please note that the Clinic is from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Equipment information

Veterans with adaptive cycles are encouraged to bring their equipment to learn about specific mechanics and maintenance. Veterans do not need their own equipment to participate.

RSVP and contact information

Please contact Shannon O’Rawe to RSVP and secure your spot and equipment, or if you have questions about the clinic or adaptive sports.