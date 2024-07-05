Local Creative Arts Competition - Performance Arts

Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.

When: Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Where: Building 9 - Auditorium 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Get directions on Google Maps to George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

Performing arts and creative writing performances will take place 10:00am-11:30am August 7 in the auditorium in building 9.

2024 Festival Rules

Submissions due July 26th, 2024

Entries can be submitted via email or in-person

To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2023 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)

The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed

ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang

A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms

Divisions Include:

Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music

Please contact Melissa for categories in each division

To register or for more information contact Melissa Rollins, TRS, CTRS.

Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691

Text: 801-712-8956

Email:Melissa.Rollins@va.gov

