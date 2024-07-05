Local Creative Arts Competition - Performance Arts
Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.
When:
Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT
Where:
Building 9 - Auditorium
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.
https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
Performing arts and creative writing performances will take place 10:00am-11:30am August 7 in the auditorium in building 9.
2024 Festival Rules
- Submissions due July 26th, 2024
- Entries can be submitted via email or in-person
- To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
- All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2023 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)
- The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed
- ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang
- A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms
- Divisions Include:
Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music
Please contact Melissa for categories in each division
To register or for more information contact Melissa Rollins, TRS, CTRS.
Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691
Text: 801-712-8956
Email:Melissa.Rollins@va.gov