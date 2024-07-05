Skip to Content

Local Creative Arts Competition - Performance Arts

Poster with rules for entering the Creative Arts Festival

Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.

When:

Wed. Aug 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT

Where:

Building 9 - Auditorium

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

Performing arts and creative writing performances will take place 10:00am-11:30am August 7 in the auditorium in building 9.

2024 Festival Rules

  • Submissions due July 26th, 2024
  • Entries can be submitted via email or in-person
  • To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
  • All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2023 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)
  • The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed
  • ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang
  • A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms
  • Divisions Include:
    Art, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, and Music
    Please contact Melissa for categories in each division

To register or for more information contact Melissa Rollins, TRS, CTRS.

Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691
Text: 801-712-8956
Email:Melissa.Rollins@va.gov

 

