VA Salt Lake City Health Care System FY24 Mental Health Summit
When:
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Multipurpose Center, Bldg 8
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
2024 VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Mental Health Summit
The 2024 SLCVAMC Mental Health Summit will be held in the Multipurpose Center in Bldg 8 on the SLVAMC campus on Wednesday August, 14 2024 from 9:00am-3:00pm.
This event is for VA Staff, Veterans and their families and caretakers, and community partners.