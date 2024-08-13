VA Salt Lake City Health Care System FY24 Mental Health Summit

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Multipurpose Center, Bldg 8 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free





2024 VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Mental Health Summit

The 2024 SLCVAMC Mental Health Summit will be held in the Multipurpose Center in Bldg 8 on the SLVAMC campus on Wednesday August, 14 2024 from 9:00am-3:00pm.

This event is for VA Staff, Veterans and their families and caretakers, and community partners.

Other VA events