Utah Virtual Industry Spotlights | Business Administration & Project Management

Veterans, military members and spouse job seekers, be sure to register for the upcoming virtual industry spotlights.

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Where: Cost: Free





Utah Department of Workforce Services in collaboration with VBA Regional Office Salt Lake City are hosting virtual industry spotlights for Veterans, military members and spouses.



Are you looking for the next step in your career?

Come learn from a panel of employers about industry trends, labor market needs, and insights/advice for job seekers.

All panels are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and are live unrecorded virtual events.

Aug. 29: IT/Cybersecurity

Sept. 26: Business Administration/Project Management

Oct. 31: Manufacturing

Nov. 20: Engineering (all types)

Dec. 20: Finance/Banking

For questions, contact Dr. Cheril Carrington at cheril.carrington@va.gov or Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@utah.gov.



Be sure to register here: https://s.surveyplanet.com/1k5jbvm3

Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 288 362 044 114

Passcode: pv6BED

Click to join the meeting



