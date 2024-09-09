Utah Virtual Industry Spotlights | Business Administration & Project Management
Veterans, military members and spouse job seekers, be sure to register for the upcoming virtual industry spotlights.
When:
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Utah Department of Workforce Services in collaboration with VBA Regional Office Salt Lake City are hosting virtual industry spotlights for Veterans, military members and spouses.
Are you looking for the next step in your career?
Come learn from a panel of employers about industry trends, labor market needs, and insights/advice for job seekers.
All panels are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and are live unrecorded virtual events.
Aug. 29: IT/Cybersecurity
Sept. 26: Business Administration/Project Management
Oct. 31: Manufacturing
Nov. 20: Engineering (all types)
Dec. 20: Finance/Banking
For questions, contact Dr. Cheril Carrington at cheril.carrington@va.gov or Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@utah.gov.
Be sure to register here: https://s.surveyplanet.com/1k5jbvm3
Microsoft Teams
Meeting ID: 288 362 044 114
Passcode: pv6BED
Click to join the meeting