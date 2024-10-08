Skip to Content

Due to August 25 flood at the main medical center, some services have moved. Please check-in at the desk in main lobby before proceeding to your appointment.

 

Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Awareness

Join VASLC for our annual Great American Smokeout and lung cancer screening

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Main Lobby

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us at the main lobby of George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City for our annual Great American Smokeout for Veterans and staff, Nov. 13 from 10:00 am to 1 pm.

  • Information and resources to help you quit tobacco
  • Free Cold Turkey Wraps to first 100 Veterans (subject to availability)
  • Cold Turkey walk/trot from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, start in the lobby
     

Other VA events

Last updated: