Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Awareness
Join VASLC for our annual Great American Smokeout and lung cancer screening
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Main Lobby
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Join us at the main lobby of George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City for our annual Great American Smokeout for Veterans and staff, Nov. 13 from 10:00 am to 1 pm.
- Information and resources to help you quit tobacco
- Free Cold Turkey Wraps to first 100 Veterans (subject to availability)
- Cold Turkey walk/trot from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, start in the lobby