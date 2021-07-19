 Skip to Content
Mental health care

VA Salt Lake City health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Outpatient Mental Health Services

801-582-1565, ext. 1255

Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Coordinator

801-582-1565, ext. 4028

Services for Outpatient Addiction Recovery

801-582-1565, ext. 1837

Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

801-582-1565, ext. 2706 or 4229

Care we provide at VA Salt Lake City

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

