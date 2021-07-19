Mental health care
VA Salt Lake City health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Outpatient Mental Health Services
801-582-1565, ext. 1255
Outpatient Mental Health Clinical Coordinator
801-582-1565, ext. 4028
Services for Outpatient Addiction Recovery
801-582-1565, ext. 1837
Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program
801-582-1565, ext. 2706 or 4229
Care we provide at VA Salt Lake City
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.