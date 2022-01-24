Campus map

Moderna and J&J booster shots and initial series vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. No appointment necessary. Our vaccine clinic is open Monday-Friday from 730am – 4pm (Closed Holidays). Also ask about flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines during any face to face appointment in our clinics or main medical center. More Details

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities