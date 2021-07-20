Pocatello VA Clinic

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
500 South 11th Avenue
Phone: 208-232-6214
Hours:
Monday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Tuesday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Wednesday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Thursday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Friday - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Saturday - Closed
Sunday - Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you will need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral needed? N
Walk-ins accepted? Y
Phone: 208-232-6214
Care we provide at VA Salt Lake City health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
