St. George VA Clinic

230 North 1680 East, Building N
St. George, UT 84790-2579

Main phone: 435-634-7608
Mental health clinic: 435-634-7608 x6005

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
St. George

