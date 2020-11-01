 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Salt Lake City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Salt Lake City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 801-582-1565 Ext. 1955.

New data shows Veterans’ increased use of online VA health care tools during COVID-19 pandemic

August 06, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.

1