News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Salt Lake City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Salt Lake City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 801-582-1565 Ext. 1955.
New data shows Veterans’ increased use of online VA health care tools during COVID-19 pandemicAugust 06, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.