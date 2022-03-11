Appointment of Angela D. Williams, Pharm D, MS, VHA-CM, as Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

All patients must check in at the Main Lobby, Bldg. 16, or Bldg. 590. For your safety and to reduce waiting room congestion, please arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment. At this time we are allowing one visitor per Veteran. We appreciate your patience at this challenging time. Please no persons under the age of 18.

Everyone entering our facilities is screened and face masks are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

Moderna and J&J booster shots and initial series vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at the main medical center in Salt Lake City. Vaccines are available in the blue clinic (primary care) from 730am – 4pm Monday-Friday (Closed Holidays). Coronavirus vaccines information.

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities