Appointment of Angela D. Williams, Pharm D, MS, VHA-CM, as Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
PRESS RELEASE
March 11, 2022
Glendale , CO — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela D. Williams, Pharm D, MS, VHA-CM, as Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System.
Ms. Williams will oversee delivery of health care services to more than 70,000 eligible Veterans and an operating budget of more than $743 million.
“We are excited to bring Dr. Williams on board as the new Director of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System,” said Ralph Gigliotti, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 19 Director. “Dr. Williams’ sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, the Veterans we are honored to serve.”
Dr. Angela Williams is currently the Associate Director (AD) at VASLCHCS. Dr. Williams serves as the Chief Operating Officer and fulltime member of the senior management team, working daily with other executives to develop and implement long- and short-range policies in a highly complex health care delivery system.
Additionally, her full line authority for the following administrative and allied health services include Financial Management, Human Resources Management, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administrative Services, Community Care, Research Compliance Officers, Safety, Prosthetics, Safety and Occupational Health, Emergency Management and CERCLA. She is also responsible for the following critical program areas: Resource Management, Strategic and Workforce Planning, and day-to-day hospital operations.
VASLCHCS is part of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (VISN 19), which consists of eight VA Medical Centers (VAMC) in Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming.
VASLCHCS has a main facility located in Salt Lake City (George E. Wahlen VAMC), and ten community clinics in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, spanning 125,000 square miles. The George E. Wahlen VAMC is a mid-sized affiliated tertiary care facility with 121 authorized active beds. It is a teaching facility, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
