Grand Opening of New Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Wing

PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT - The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will officially open the new wing of its Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP). SARRTP is a five-to-eight-week residential treatment program for Veterans dealing with substance abuse and PTSD issues.

Who: Dr. Jason Funderburk, Chief of Staff, Dr. Steven Sheppard, Deputy Chief of Staff Mental Health Services, Todd Powers, Acting SARRTP Program Manager, and Nathan Lippold, U.S. Army Veteran & Program Graduate, will be available for interviews.

When: 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m., June 6

Where: Building 3, George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center, Salt Lake City. Media interested in covering the event are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.

The new wing adds 15 beds to the treatment program, effectively doubling the number of Veterans, VA Salt Lake City will be able to serve. The program is open to any Veteran with a substance use disorder enrolled in VA healthcare.

For more information contact: Jeremy Laird, Chief of Communications, VA Salt Lake City HCS, .

