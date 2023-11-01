News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Salt Lake City-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Salt Lake City health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 801-582-1565 Ext. 1955.

May 20, 2024 Training for 65 local Veterans is in full swing in preparation of the National Veterans Golden Age Games. Veterans and their VA Salt Lake City team coaches will be present for interviews with opportunity to collect b-roll.

April 26, 2024 The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and National Veterans Golden Age Games are looking for nearly 2,000 volunteers to give back to our Veterans as they go for the gold in Salt Lake this summer.

March 06, 2024 The new St. George VA Clinic will host a grand opening from 1-2:30 p.m. March 8, at the clinic at 585 East Riverside Drive, St. George, UT.

October 02, 2023 The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System’s Homeless Veteran program is holding a stand down for Utah’s homeless Veterans. As part of this year’s Stand Down, the VA Salt Lake City Homeless Team will introduce their new mobile medical unit (MMU).

July 10, 2023 On July 12, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System and Regional Office will host a Summer Vet Fest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

June 27, 2023 VA Salt Lake City will host a PACT Act Open House to inform Utah Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

June 15, 2023 VA Salt Lake City will host a PACT Act Open House to inform Southeast Idaho Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

June 05, 2023 The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System will officially open the new wing of its Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP). SARRTP is a five-to-eight-week residential treatment program for Veterans dealing with substance abuse and PTSD issues.