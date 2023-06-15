VA Salt Lake City to host PACT Act Awareness Event in Pocatello

PRESS RELEASE

June 15, 2023

Salt Lake City , UT — VA Salt Lake City will host a PACT Act Open House to inform Southeast Idaho Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. The open house is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

What: PACT Act Open House

Who: VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screeners, Toxic Exposure Registry Coordinator, and Veterans Benefits Boise Regional Office Public Contact Team (Service-Connected Disability Claims)

When: Friday, June 23, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave., Pocatello, Idaho

At the open house, VA staff will help Veterans and their survivors apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA health care. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources.

For more information contact: Jeremy Laird, Chief of Communications, VA Salt Lake City HCS, 801-800-1889.