2024 National Veteran Golden Age Games
Nearly 1000 Veteran athletes will converge on Salt Lake City for the 2024 National Veteran Golden Age Games. Celebrating its 38th year, the National Veterans Golden Age Games offer sports and recreational competitive events designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans, aged 55 years and over. The Games serve as a showcase for the rehabilitation value that wellness and fitness provide in the lives of older Americans.
Through its “Fitness for Life” motto, the Golden Age Games offers sports competitions and health education sessions to demonstrate the value that sports, wellness, and fitness provide to assist senior Veterans live an active and healthy lifestyle. The National Veterans Golden Age Games is a qualifying event for the National Senior Games.
For more details and to register, visit www.va.gov/adaptivesports
Participants
To participate, a Veteran must a be 55 years and over and enrolled in VA health care.
Registration
- Visually Impaired Veterans: February 26
- VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Veterans: February 27
- All other Veterans: February 28
Sponsors
The National Veteran Golden Ages are presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and nationally sponsored by the Veterans Canteen Service. We are looking for additional sponsor for this year’s game.
Volunteers
Volunteers are vital for a successful game.